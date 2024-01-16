Xin Chao Kitchen - Pho, Banh Mi, Cafe Mid City
Featured Items
Food
Main Course
- Organic Chicken Pho
Fresh rice noodles served with organic sliced chicken in chicken broth. Topped with cilantro, green and white onions, a lime wedge. Hoisin and Sriracha are served on the side.$17.95
- Vietnamese Chicken Rice
Vietnamese Chicken Rice is a dish of poached chicken and seasoned rice, served with sweet- fish sauce and usually with small portion of salad which includes: daikon, carrot and sliced white onion. Small chicken soup base is served.$17.95
Entrees
- Banh Mi
Vietnamese sandwich served on a fresh toasted baguette with Vietnamese ham, pork roll. Comes with pork pate, mayonnaise spread, pickled carrots or daikon, cilantro, cucumber, jalapeno.$9.95
- Banh Bao (Vietnamese Steamed Buns)
Banh bao or Vietnamese steamed buns is a dish that is a fusion of Vietnamese cuisines. It is a ball-shaped bun containing ground pork, mushrooms. It often has Vietnamese sausage and a portion of a hard-boiled egg inside.$4.95
- Spring Rolls (1 roll)
Vietnamese spring rolls contain pork, shrimp, rice vermicelli noodles, and vegetables (lecture, cucumber, mint leaves) in a rice paper wrapper. It serves with delicious peanut sauce.$4.95
- Fried Spring rolls (1 roll)
The main structure of a roll is commonly seasoned ground pork, mushrooms, vermicelli, and diced carrots, rolled up in a sheet of moist rice paper. The roll is then deep fried until the rice paper coat turns crispy and golden brown. It serves with the sweet sauce$3.95
Drinks & Desserts
Drinks
