Xin Chao Kitchen - Pho, Banh Mi, Cafe Mid City
Featured Items
- Organic Chicken Pho$15.95
Fresh rice noodles served with organic sliced chicken in chicken broth. Topped with cilantro, green and white onions, a lime wedge. Hoisin and Sriracha are served on the side.
- Banh Mi$12.95
Vietnamese sandwich served on a fresh toasted baguette with Vietnamese ham, pork roll. Comes with pork pate, mayonnaise spread, pickled carrots or daikon, cilantro, cucumber, jalapeno.
- Spring Rolls (1 roll)$4.95
Vietnamese spring rolls contain pork, shrimp, rice vermicelli noodles, and vegetables (lecture, cucumber, mint leaves) in a rice paper wrapper. It serves with delicious peanut sauce.
- Banh Bao (Vietnamese Steamed Buns)$4.95
Banh bao or Vietnamese steamed buns is a dish that is a fusion of Vietnamese cuisines. It is a ball-shaped bun containing ground pork, mushrooms. It often has Vietnamese sausage and a portion of a hard-boiled egg inside.
- Fried Spring rolls (1 roll)$3.95
The main structure of a roll is commonly seasoned ground pork, mushrooms, vermicelli, and diced carrots, rolled up in a sheet of moist rice paper. The roll is then deep fried until the rice paper coat turns crispy and golden brown. It serves with the sweet sauce
- Premium Bird's Nest (8oz jar)$25.00
- Luxury Bird's Nest (8oz jar)$35.00